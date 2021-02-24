Thank a Houstonian who helped you during Winter Storm 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) Our station wants to give you the opportunity to thank a Houstonian who helped you get through Winter Storm 2021.

Winter Storm 2021 became a crisis for millions across the state of Texas. Days of snow, freezing rain and icy temperatures left millions in Texas without power and water, supplies, food, and families with few options for days.

Many still don’t have running water after busted pipes and are low on supplies with empty shelves at stores.

Is there someone in Houston who helped you and your family during a time of need when things went dark, when pipes burst, or just gave you a helping hand during Winter Storm 2021, that made a difference in a way you will always remember? Perhaps a neighbor helped you and your family get through this difficult time, without whom, you might still be without.

CW39 Houston wants to help you recognize their kind effort. Send us an email with your name and a short description of how that person helped you. We would like to share it on our morning program CW39 Houston NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC.