HOUSTON (KIAH)– The Alliance, a non-profit, refugee resettlement organization served the Greater Houston area and celebrated Houston refugees through the World Refugee Day Houston Festival along with other non-profit organizations at Wisdom High School on Saturday, June 17th.

The Alliance partnered on the event with Amaanah Refugee Services, YMCA International Services, Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, Bilingual Education Institute, and United Nations Association-Houston to host an international festival to celebrate the strength and perseverance of refugees in Houston and the positive impact they have on the city.

The event brought in around 500 people for the family-friendly event that also included a soccer tournament and a talent show. There were games, cultural performances, and international food for attendees. Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner signed a World Refugee Day Proclamation that honored. “all immigrants and refugees as our neighbors” and extended “a heartfelt welcome to those that call this great diverse city home.”

President and CEO for The Alliance, Daniel Stoecker says, ” The Alliance is honored to be a member of the World Refugee Day Houston consortium. Each year we gather to share ideas and resources that bring refugees to the forefront of the community, for a day of awareness, resilience, and celebration. This year, The Alliance Center for Entrepreneurship sponsored nearly a dozen small-business owners from countries including Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Mexico during World Refugee Day Houston 2023. Refugees have suffered significant hardships on their journey to the United States and bring with them courage and the entrepreneurial spirit that is the backbone of the United States economy. The Alliance is grateful to be serving refugees in Greater Houston for more than 37 years.”