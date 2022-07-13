This marks Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016

HOUSTON (CW39) The iconic Rock and Roll legend himself, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band making the big announcement today, of their tour days for 2023 in the United States. And one stop will bring them to Space City… right here in Houston!

On Valentines day, February14, 2023, Springsteen and the band will preform live at the Toyota Center! This Internatiolnal tour will include 31 performances across the United States; spanning from February 1 in Tampa, Florida through an April 14 homecoming in Newark, New Jersey before heading to Europe. They will stop in Houston at Toyota Center on February 14, 2023. Tickets for the Houston show will go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at ToyotaCenter.com. The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.

Bruce Springsteen/ Courtesy:Live Nation & Toyota Center

European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. At the conclusion of their European run, which is scheduled for April through July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August. Tour dates in the UK will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s most recent studio album, 2020’s ‘Letter To You’ (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at #1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

Bruce Springsteen/ Courtesy:Live Nation & Toyota Center

The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan – piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards.



GET TICKETS AND MORE INFO AT HTTPS://WWW.TOYOTACENTER.COM/EVENTS/DETAIL/BRUCE-SPRINGSTEEN

For more information, please visit brucespringsteen.net