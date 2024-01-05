HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s estimated to be more than 27.6 million people — adults and children — that are victims to human trafficking around the world. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Children’s Assessment Center is hosting a press conference tomorrow to spread the word on how the community can come together and put a stop to human trafficking.

The CAC is working to bring individuals and organizations together to bring a sense of hope and support to survivors of trafficking through a coordinated, collaborative approach to stop trafficking. Houston is a huge hub for human trafficking and the CAC is pushing their message this month that ‘Trafficking stops here.’

According to Stategov.org, President Biden made January 2023 the start of ‘National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.’ His goal is to protect and empower survivors in all forms of human trafficking and to prosecute traffickers. “Since human trafficking disproportionately impacts racial and ethnic minorities, women and girls, LGBTQI+ individuals, vulnerable migrants, and other historically marginalized and underserved communities, our mission to combat human trafficking must always be connected to our broader efforts to advance equity and justice across our society,” Biden said.

The Children’s Assessment Center will hold its conference tomorrow, January 4th at 9 a.m. with special guest speakers from the Houston Police Department Vice Division, No Trafficking Zone, and many more. This is the CAC’s 2nd Annual CAC Human Trafficking Awareness Day. The conference will be held at 2500 Bolsover St. Houston, TX 77005.