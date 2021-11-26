(NEXSTAR) — It originally started as an idea to bring families together back in 1971. Now, 50 years later, this historic tv special is back in a new way. The CW’s “The Waltons’ Homecoming” airs this Sunday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. on CW39 Houston.

The movie commemorates the 50th anniversary of “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story” television movie, which aired in December of 1971. This launched the long running series, “The Waltons”, which starred Richard Thomas as John Boy Walton. This new version has Thomas as narrator of the new original film.

Thomas talks with CW39’s Sharron Melton about the new special, the impact of the older special and the TV show had on himself and the public, what it means now to have this new show and how it’s needed today.