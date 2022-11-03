Event features a collection of local makers and artisans from around the community

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re looking for some amazing local businesses with incredible items & pair it all with music and delicious food, you’ve got “Feel Good Market”!

Tonight, November 3, Houston’s Midtown will feature this community-based event for everyone to enjoy. It takes place at the Ion at 4201 Main Street in Mid-Town. From 5pm to 8pm, this night market series featuring some of the community’s favorite businesses throughout the Houston area.

Live music, hand-made jewelry, glass and ceramics, natural apothecary for men and women, candlemakers, sweet treats, and savory eats are a sample of what to expect. With a backdrop of the Ion’s attractive reimagination on Main Street, organizers say this sunset gathering will also feature refreshments that include spirits, local wine, and regional brewing establishments.

Here’s a list of confirmed vendors attending the event:

NG Jewelry

La Planta

Krishna’s Favorite Things

N and R Candles

Dank Beards

DoteON

6pm Candle

Serenity Knives

Susie’s Snacks

Aura Portrait Booth

MediaFLO

Cranky Carrot Juice Co

Hey Falafel!

Cousin’s Maine Lobster

Citizens Truck

Chilesquiles

Wonder Pops

Butter Baby Bakery

Myoa’s Cookies

Chef Sarah’s Family Favorites

With Good Spirits

Sauvignon John

Lorita Makes

Christina Louise Soapery

Coco Elan

XposedbyMo

Amuze Fragrance

Musical act:

November 3rd: Payton Howie Band