HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re looking for some amazing local businesses with incredible items & pair it all with music and delicious food, you’ve got “Feel Good Market”!

Tonight, November 3, Houston’s Midtown will feature this community-based event for everyone to enjoy. It takes place at the Ion at 4201 Main Street in Mid-Town. From 5pm to 8pm, this night market series featuring some of the community’s favorite businesses throughout the Houston area.

Live music, hand-made jewelry, glass and ceramics, natural apothecary for men and women, candlemakers, sweet treats, and savory eats are a sample of what to expect. With a backdrop of the Ion’s attractive reimagination on Main Street, organizers say this sunset gathering will also feature refreshments that include spirits, local wine, and regional brewing establishments.

Here’s a list of confirmed vendors attending the event:

  • NG Jewelry
  • La Planta
  • Krishna’s Favorite Things
  • N and R Candles
  • Dank Beards
  • DoteON
  • 6pm Candle
  • Serenity Knives
  • Susie’s Snacks
  • Aura Portrait Booth
  • MediaFLO
  • Cranky Carrot Juice Co
  • Hey Falafel!
  • Cousin’s Maine Lobster
  • Citizens Truck
  • Chilesquiles
  • Wonder Pops
  • Butter Baby Bakery
  • Myoa’s Cookies
  • Chef Sarah’s Family Favorites
  • With Good Spirits
  • Sauvignon John
  • Lorita Makes
  • Christina Louise Soapery
  • Coco Elan
  • XposedbyMo
  • Amuze Fragrance

Musical act:

  • November 3rd: Payton Howie Band