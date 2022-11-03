HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re looking for some amazing local businesses with incredible items & pair it all with music and delicious food, you’ve got “Feel Good Market”!
Tonight, November 3, Houston’s Midtown will feature this community-based event for everyone to enjoy. It takes place at the Ion at 4201 Main Street in Mid-Town. From 5pm to 8pm, this night market series featuring some of the community’s favorite businesses throughout the Houston area.
Live music, hand-made jewelry, glass and ceramics, natural apothecary for men and women, candlemakers, sweet treats, and savory eats are a sample of what to expect. With a backdrop of the Ion’s attractive reimagination on Main Street, organizers say this sunset gathering will also feature refreshments that include spirits, local wine, and regional brewing establishments.
Here’s a list of confirmed vendors attending the event:
- NG Jewelry
- La Planta
- Krishna’s Favorite Things
- N and R Candles
- Dank Beards
- DoteON
- 6pm Candle
- Serenity Knives
- Susie’s Snacks
- Aura Portrait Booth
- MediaFLO
- Cranky Carrot Juice Co
- Hey Falafel!
- Cousin’s Maine Lobster
- Citizens Truck
- Chilesquiles
- Wonder Pops
- Butter Baby Bakery
- Myoa’s Cookies
- Chef Sarah’s Family Favorites
- With Good Spirits
- Sauvignon John
- Lorita Makes
- Christina Louise Soapery
- Coco Elan
- XposedbyMo
- Amuze Fragrance
Musical act:
- November 3rd: Payton Howie Band