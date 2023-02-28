Houston (KIAH) – ‘The Future Is Us’, along with Texas ACE partnered to host a Black History Month talent show in Galveston on February 25th. The event was hosted by Phylicia French and Cre Collins at Ball High School.

Organizers say the purpose of the show was to connect through the arts, boost the self-esteem and confidence of performers, inspire and engage the community, and have collective fun! School supplies and gift cards were also a part of the action-packed evening.

Marching Thunder from Odyssey Academy came out on top as the first place winners.

The Future is Us Marching Thunder, First Place Winners The Future Is Us