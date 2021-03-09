The Greasy Spoon brings BIG FLAVORS to north Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — When you hear the words “Soul Food” – what or who do you think of?

The Greasy Spoon Soul Food Bistro, located on Cypress Station Drive, is not your average Soul Food spot. The restaurant aims to elevate your palate by bringing traditional Soul Food dishes — with a unforgettable twist that will leave your taste buds in awe.

Owner of The Greasy Spoon Soul Food Bistro Max Bozeman understands that “Food is Universal,” “Mastery is Important” and having an entrepreneur mentality are important when it comes to owning a successful business. Bozeman is also heavy on giving back to the Houston community. He secretly gave more than $50,000 — of his own money — to families impacted by February’s Winter Storm.

While maintaining his strong business during the COVID-19 pandemic and helping local families survive, Bozeman is trying to survive as well. Bozeman announced that he is battling with cancer — which he doesn’t allow to define him or his strength.

Greasy Spoon is more than just a “Soul Food Joint,” it’s a place filled with opportunities and hope. Bozeman helps young boys stay off the streets by allowing them to help out in his restaurant. Bozeman is also partnering with local small bakeries by allowing them to have a dessert on his menu.

Greasy Spoon serves all of your Soul Food favorites with a nice kick. The restaurant’s signature items include, Smothered Oxtails, Herb & Rosemary Lamb Chops, Collard Green & Smoked Turkey Eggrolls, Boudin Eggrolls, Louisiana-style Chicken & Sausage Gumbeaux, Cajun Fried Catfish & Shrimp and Seafood Stack — just to name a tasty few.

See for yourself:

“The Boss” Seafood Stack (Lobster, Catfish, & Shrimp)

Herb & Rosemary Lamb Chops (Left), Smothered Oxtails (Right)

Boudin Eggrolls

Collard Green & Smoked Turkey Eggrolls

Louisiana-style Chicken & Sausage Gumbeaux

Greasy Spoon Soul Food Bistro

Greasy Spoon Soul Food Bistro Owner, Max Bozeman