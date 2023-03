Houston (KIAH) – This Saturday, join the Gulfton community, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Police Department will participate in the “March on Crime” event.

Organizers say there will be free family activities and you can learn about the crime prevention initiatives in your community.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Saturday, March 11th, 2023

WHERE: Burnett Bayland Park, 6000 Chimney Rock Rd.

TIME: 10 A.M. – 2 P.M.