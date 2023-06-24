HOUSTON (KIAH) — In summer 2024, The Hay Center will open 50 new apartment units for foster youth who’ve aged out of the system. The center will be located in the east of downtown (EaDo) area and officially broke ground last Friday.

According to the Hay Center, more than 200 youth leave the foster care system by the age of 18 or when they graduate high school. Sadly, many will risk becoming homeless just two years after leaving the system. This $39 Million housing program center will include a full kitchen, washer and dryer, community space, gym and more.

The Hay Center’s Deputy Director, Breanna Haile says that this is a unique opportunity for youth that will help set them up for success. “Our goal is to make sure that our youth is able to maintain their housing not just to sign a lease. We are working with our youth holistically so we are in addition to securing housing–then we are working with them on employment, education, mental health and more.”

You can learn more about the Hay Center at haycenter.org.