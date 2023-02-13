Houston (KIAH)- Galentine’s Day has become a popular tradition, celebrated by women across the country the day before Valentine’s Day. But, how did it come to be?

“Galentine’s Day” is the name of an episode from the TV Show Parks and Recreations. Main character Leslie Knope throws her annual Galentine’s Day party on the day before Valentine’s Day and celebrates it with all her female friends. In the episode, she says, “Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.”

Businesses now create Galentine’s Day promotions centered around platonic love and celebration.