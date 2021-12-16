HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Police Department wants everyone to be safe at all times. Especially, during the holiday season. From now until the end of the year, they’re creating videos with safety tips for Houstonians.

HPD’s office of community affairs will post one holiday-related safety video a day for 12 days to the department’s Facebook and Twitter social media platforms.

Each video features an officer explaining how you can take steps to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your property.

The first video released on Tuesday shows how you can avoid becoming a victim of porch pirates. Porch pirates are thieves who steal packages from your doorstep.

On Wednesday, an officer talked about hard-to-find presents and the risks you take when using other platforms on social media like the “Facebook marketplace” to buy gifts.

The Houston Police Department along with other local law enforcement agencies are addressing safety concerns for shoppers and motorists getting out during the holiday season. Overall, the goal is to make sure everyone has an enjoyable and safe holiday season.

Law enforcement officers say the number of robberies tends to rise during the fall and winter holidays. During this time, their goal is to provide more patrol in retail shopping centers.

Officers will be handing out crime prevention material to citizens in retail areas.

The risk for smash and grab robberies goes up during the Christmas season. Law enforcement officers want local business owners to feel comfortable servicing guests.

On a different note, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says, Houston and Harris County lead the nation in DWI fatalities. Finner says there will be more unmarked vehicles on the road this holiday season.

Among the Houston Police Department, there were several other agencies in attendance. This includes the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, Harris County Constable, Park Rangers, Metro Police, and the Department of Public Safety.

Metro Police encourage residents to plan ahead when it comes to transportation, safety, and celebrating during the holidays. To prevent DWI’s metro is offering free rides on New Year’s Eve.

“So just know one thing. Everyone should make a plan. I don’t want us to hit our panic buttons. You know, but I do want us to be vigilant. I want us to be smart about it. But, I also want us to support our businesses in Houston,” said Chief Troy Finner, Houston Police Department.

Finner also provided some tips. If shopping, shop in groups. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid being on your phone.

When walking to your vehicle, have your keys in your hand and lock your doors immediately!

Try to avoid carrying a large purse, and if you do keep it close to your body. Should someone grab your purse do not resist, your safety is worth more than the replaceable items in the purse. Also, don’t leave valuables in the car.