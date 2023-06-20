HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center (ISH) offers several programs that help patients heal with faith.

Stuart Nelson, ISH acting President and Executive Vice President and Cyrus Wirls, ISH Director of Programs visited the CW39 studios to tell us more about their mission how they engage with Houstonians and medical professionals to provide education, research and services.

A big portion of our programs are for health care professionals, helping health care professionals integrate spirituality into medical and the way they care for patients. In what is the probably the most religiously diverse city in the country, it’s really important that we educate health care professionals to the beliefs and practices of the patients who might be coming in to their clinics. Cyrus Wirls, ISH Director of Programs

The Institute also offers hope for those facing a critical illness by encouraging and helping people reaffirm connection for themselves.

Even in the broader context of faith, just how people make meaning, find connection, at this important moment in their lives, when they might be facing a serious medical condition, a new diagnosis, or a family member is. Cyrus Wirls, ISH Director of Programs

The Institute also works hard to help those who lead in medicine and those being treated medically, to connect, no matter their religion for basis of faith.

Even if they don’t necessarily share the same world view as you, to be able to have the conversation, to ask you questions about how you’re doing and what this means to you, goes a long way for patient outcomes and patient well-being. Cyrus Wirls, ISH Director of Programs

Faith Health Work in the Houston Community

In the last 10 years, the Institute has done a lot more out in the community. Branching out of the Texas Medical Center to bring medicine to the faith community has made what they do, more accessible to more who may need support. “We have a number of public health initiatives at encapsulate faith and public health,” Wirls said.

A few support initiatives include:

Faith and diabetes initiative

An initiative around vaccines, increasing awareness and accessibility to vaccines

Community mental health program

The Greater Houston Healing Collaborative works to reduce stress, heal trauma. This initiative teaches one how to develop the power to manage one’s own health in order to be happier and balance their nervous system.

FREE Support

FREE support groups are available to the public at the Institute. Mondays, a Mind-Body Group is open to the public to practice, breathing, meditation, guided imagery and much more.

Wednesdays at noon meditation, Nelson leads a meditation, also FREE and open to the public.

Anyone going through the loss of a loved one doesn’t have to suffer alone. An ongoing grief support group for individuals who have lost or who are anticipating the loss of a loved one is also available to the public.