(iSeeCars) – Pickup trucks are the most popular vehicles for both used and new car shoppers in most of the country, according to a new analysis by car search engine iSeeCars.com.

The study looked at over 17.4 million vehicle sales in 2021 to determine the most popular used and new cars across the United States nationally, by metro area, and by state.

“While inventory constraints from the microchip shortage led to decreased sales volume for many popular vehicles compared to previous years, the most popular vehicles remained consistent when compared with 2020,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst, Karl Brauer. “This is because automakers were able to prioritize the production of their most profitable vehicles over their slower sellers.”

Most Popular Used Cars in America

iSeeCars conducted an analysis of the most popular used cars across the country, which include four SUVs, three pickup trucks, and three sedans. These 10 best-selling used cars made up 21.3 percent of all used car sales for 2021.

The most popular used car is the Ford F-150, which is followed by two additional American full-size pickup trucks: the second-ranked Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the Ram Pickup 1500. “The Ford F-150 has been America’s undisputed best-selling new vehicle for over 40 years, and its popularity among new cars makes it popular in the used car market as well,” said Brauer. “The limited inventory of new pickup trucks led many consumers to purchase them used, and despite pickup trucks being among the top sellers, demand still exceeded supply, leading to dramatic increases in used car prices.”

Four compact SUVs make the list including the fifth-ranked Nissan Rogue, the seventh-ranked Chevrolet Equinox, the eighth-ranked Ford Escape, and the ninth-ranked Toyota RAV4. “Compact SUVs are popular among used car buyers due to their versatility and value, especially as many consumers abandon the sedan segment,” said Brauer. “Because they have been a rapidly growing segment among new car buyers for so long, there are plenty of these small crossovers available in the used car market.”

Rounding out the list are three passenger cars, including the fourth-ranked Honda Civic, the sixth-ranked Toyota Camry, and the tenth-ranked Honda Accord. “These sedans are high-volume sellers among new cars, which makes them popular used cars as well,” said Brauer. “Used car prices increased across all segments, so some buyers who were interested in SUVs may have purchased one of these reliable and more affordable vehicles instead.”

Most Popular New Cars in America

The most popular new cars in the United States include four pickup trucks, four compact SUVs, and two sedans. Seven out of ten vehicles on the list also made the list of the most popular new cars. Collectively, these top 10 best-selling vehicles made up 20.4 percent of all new car sales in 2021.

The Ford F-150 is the most popular new vehicle in 2021, followed by three additional pickup trucks: the second-ranked Ram Pickup 1500, the third-ranked Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and the eighth-ranked Toyota Tacoma. “Despite a 15.7 percent decrease in sales volume in 2021 over 2020 due to production limitations from the microchip shortage, the redesigned Ford F-150 continued its forty-year reign as the best-selling new vehicle in the United States due to its utility and wide range of customizable options, including an all-new hybrid version,” said Brauer. “Both the Ram 1500 and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 outsold the Ford F-150 in the second quarter of 2021, and the Toyota Tacoma maintains its position as the best-selling midsize pickup truck, showing that the popularity of pickup trucks endured despite their limited inventory.”

Three compact SUVs make the list, including the fourth-ranked Honda CR-V, the fifth-ranked Toyota RAV4, and the tenth-ranked Hyundai Tucson. “These compact SUVs are all reliable and affordable vehicles that stand out among their competition in this competitive segment,” said Brauer.

The ninth-ranked Toyota Highlander stands out as the only midsize SUV on the list. “Despite Toyota’s ongoing inventory shortages, the Highlander saw record sales growth, including having its best-ever year-to-date sales through the third quarter of 2021,” said Brauer.

Rounding out the list are the sixth-ranked compact Honda Civic and the seventh-ranked midsize Toyota Camry. “The Honda Civic and the Toyota Camry have been among the best-selling cars in America for decades,” said Brauer. “These passenger cars have excellent long-term reliability, which is why they remain popular even as the popularity of the sedan segment declines.”

Most Popular New and Used Cars by City

iSeeCars analyzed the most popular new and used vehicles in the top 50 most populous metro areas.

Most Popular New and Used Car in Top 50 Most Populous Metro Areas City Most Popular New Car % Share of Total Metro Area New Car Sales Most Popular Used Car % Share of Total Metro Area Used Car Sales Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM Ford F-150 4.8% Ford F-150 4.6% Atlanta, GA Toyota Camry 4.0% Ford F-150 3.2% Austin, TX Ford F-150 5.2% Ford F-150 4.2% Baltimore, MD Honda CR-V 3.4% Honda Accord 2.4% Birmingham, AL Toyota Camry 6.1% Ford F-150 3.6% Boston, MA-Manchester, NH Honda CR-V 3.0% Toyota RAV4 3.6% Charlotte, NC Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.3% Ford F-150 3.2% Chicago, IL Hyundai Tucson 2.7% Chevrolet Equinox 2.5% Cincinnati, OH Ford F-150 3.0% Chevrolet Equinox 3.4% Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH Ram Pickup 1500 5.9% Ford F-150 3.2% Columbus, OH Honda CR-V 4.1% Honda Civic 3.7% Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Ford F-150 6.3% Ford F-150 3.1% Denver, CO Ford F-150 4.0% Ford F-150 3.9% Detroit, MI Chevrolet Blazer 4.6% Chevrolet Equinox 5.6% Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI Ford F-150 5.0% Chevrolet Equinox 5.4% Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC Ram Pickup 1500 4.7% Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.7% Greenville-Spartanburg, SC Honda CR-V 3.5% Ford F-150 3.8% Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA Honda CR-V 3.8% Ford F-150 4.6% Hartford & New Haven, CT Honda CR-V 3.4% Nissan Rogue 3.8% Houston, TX Ford F-150 5.1% Ford F-150 4.1% Indianapolis, IN Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.2% Chevrolet Equinox 3.7% Jacksonville, FL Toyota RAV4 3.6% Ford F-150 3.6% Kansas City, MO Ford F-150 3.7% Ford F-150 5.2% Las Vegas, NV Ram Pickup 1500 2.9% Toyota Camry 2.2% Los Angeles, CA Honda Civic 4.3% Honda Civic 4.3% Louisville, KY Ford F-150 3.9% Ford F-150 4.3% Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL Toyota RAV4 3.8% Toyota Corolla 4.1% Milwaukee, WI Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 4.0% Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 4.9% Nashville, TN Ford F-150 4.4% Ford F-150 3.7% New Orleans, LA Ford F-150 4.1% Ford F-150 3.3% New York, NY Honda CR-V 2.7% Nissan Rogue 3.4% Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA Ram Pickup 1500 3.4% Ford F-150 2.8% Oklahoma City, OK Ford F-150 5.0% Ford F-150 6.6% Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL Toyota RAV4 3.2% Ford F-150 3.1% Philadelphia, PA Honda CR-V 3.0% Nissan Rogue 2.4% Phoenix, AZ Toyota Tacoma 3.1% Ford F-150 2.6% Pittsburgh, PA Toyota Tacoma 3.1% Ford F-150 3.7% Portland, OR Subaru Outback 3.4% Ford F-150 3.1% Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Toyota Camry 3.3% Ford F-150 2.8% Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA Honda Civic 3.8% Honda Civic 3.6% Salt Lake City, UT Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 6.2% San Antonio, TX Ford F-150 5.7% Ford F-150 4.5% San Diego, CA Honda Civic 4.9% Honda Civic 3.8% San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Toyota Tacoma 2.9% Honda Civic 3.3% Seattle-Tacoma, WA Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2.8% Ford F-150 3.9% St. Louis, MO Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.4% Ford F-150 4.7% Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL Ford F-150 4.2% Ford F-150 3.4% Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Toyota RAV4 2.5% Honda Civic 2.7% West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL Toyota Camry 3.6% Toyota Camry 2.7%

The Ford F-150 is the best-selling used car in 30 of the top 50 metro areas and the best-selling new car in 17. “While pickup trucks are commonly known as work vehicles, they have evolved to become popular family haulers as well, thanks to their abundant cargo room and safety features,” said Brauer.

From a geographical perspective, the second most popular vehicle among American used car buyers is the Honda Civic, which is the most popular vehicle in six metro areas, while the second most popular new vehicle is the Honda-CR-V in seven. “While the overall popularity of sedans is declining, popular sedans like the Honda Civic remain in high demand in areas of the country with more temperate climates, where all-wheel drive isn’t necessary,” said Brauer. “The compact, yet spacious Honda CR-V is a versatile vehicle that appeals to shoppers buying SUVs for the first time, as well as those who want a family vehicle and don’t require a large SUV.”

Most Popular New and Used Cars By State

iSeeCars also identified the most popular new and used vehicles by state.

Most Popular New and Used Cars by State State Most Popular New Car % Share of Total State New Car Sales Most Popular Used Car % Share of Total State Used Car Sales Alabama Toyota Camry 5.4% Ford F-150 4.4% Alaska Ram Pickup 1500 7.0% Ford F-150 5.8% Arizona Ram Pickup 1500 3.1% Ford F-150 2.6% Arkansas GMC Sierra 1500 5.4% Ford F-150 4.3% California Honda Civic 3.9% Honda Civic 3.9% Colorado Ford F-150 4.1% Ford F-150 4.0% Connecticut Honda CR-V 3.2% Nissan Rogue 3.4% Delaware Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.8% Ford F-150 2.7% Florida Toyota Rav4 3.3% Toyota Corolla 2.9% Georgia Ford F-150 4.3% Ford F-150 3.8% Hawaii Nissan Frontier 4.1% Toyota Tacoma 5.2% Idaho Ford F-150 6.7% Ford F-150 7.9% Illinois Hyundai Tucson 2.5% Ford F-150 3.0% Indiana Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.2% Chevrolet Equinox 3.7% Iowa Ford F-150 4.7% Ford F-150 5.7% Kansas Ford F-150 5.1% Ford F-150 5.6% Kentucky Ram Pickup 1500 4.2% Ford F-150 4.3% Louisiana Ford F-150 5.2% Ford F-150 5.5% Maine Ford F-150 6.0% Ford F-150 5.6% Maryland Honda CR-V 3.1% Honda Civic 2.5% Massachusetts Toyota RAV4 3.2% Toyota RAV4 3.8% Michigan Ram Pickup 1500 4.7% Chevrolet Equinox 6.5% Minnesota Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 5.1% Mississippi Ford F-150 4.9% Ford F-150 4.7% Missouri Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.8% Ford F-150 4.5% Montana Ford F-150 7.7% Ford F-150 8.3% Nebraska Ford F-150 5.0% Ford F-150 5.5% Nevada Ram Pickup 1500 2.8% Ford F-150 2.2% New Hampshire Toyota Tacoma 2.9% Ford F-150 3.4% New Jersey Honda CR-V 2.9% Honda Civic 3.2% New Mexico Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 4.5% New York Honda CR-V 2.6% Nissan Rogue 3.4% North Carolina Toyota Camry 3.2% Ford F-150 3.2% North Dakota Ford F-150 6.4% Ford F-150 7.6% Ohio Ram Pickup 1500 4.1% Ford F-150 3.6% Oklahoma Ford F-150 5.5% Ford F-150 6.3% Oregon Toyota Tacoma 3.0% Ford F-150 3.7% Pennsylvania Honda CR-V 3.1% Ford F-150 3.4% Rhode Island Toyota Highlander 4.1% Jeep Grand Cherokee 2.7% South Carolina Toyota RAV4 3.5% Ford F-150 3.7% South Dakota Ford F-150 6.8% Ford F-150 8.5% Tennessee Ford F-150 3.3% Ford F-150 4.0% Texas Ford F-150 5.5% Ford F-150 4.1% Utah Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 6.2% Vermont Subaru Crosstrek 4.9% Toyota RAV4 4.7% Virginia Honda CR-V 2.7% Ford F-150 3.2% Washington Toyota Tacoma 2.8% Ford F-150 4.4% West Virginia Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4.3% Ford F-150 5.9% Wisconsin Ford F-150 5.2% Ford F-150 5.8% Wyoming Ford F-150 6.3% Ford F-150 8.8%

The Ford F-150 is the best-selling new vehicle in 20 states and the best-selling used vehicle in 38 states, echoing national and metro area trends. The Ram Pickup 1500 is the best-selling new vehicle in the second-most states with six. Other pickups to make the best-selling vehicle by state list include the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the Toyota Tacoma, the GMC Sierra 1500, and the Nissan Frontier. Collectively, pickup trucks account for the best-selling new vehicle in 35 of 50 states.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 9.8 million used car sales from the last five model years (2016-2020) and over 7.6 million new car sales in 2021. Each model’s share of used car sales and new car sales was calculated nationally, as well as within each metro area and state. Heavy-duty automotive vehicles were excluded from the analysis.

More from iSeeCars.com:

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $318 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, Most Popular New and Used Cars in 2021, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.