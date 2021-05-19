The most surprising items left in an Uber this year

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Getty Image of Prosthetic Leg

Getty Image of Prosthetic Leg

HOUSTON (CW39) Did you leave a tattoo machine, mannequin head or a cooler full of fish in an Uber recently? What about 22 bundt cakes?

Well somebody did… and that’s not all!

Ahead of a busy Memorial Day weekend – where over 37 Million Americans plan to travel – Uber has released their fifth annual Lost & Found Index revealing the most surprising and most popular items left behind by riders over the past year. 

  • Most unique items: We  saw riders leaving behind everything from mannequin heads and prosthetic legs to coolers full of fish, dog leashes and pinatas – and that’s just to name a few
  • The most forgetful cities: Austin, Fort Myers, Nashville, San Antonio and Tampa Bay topped the list of most “forgetful” cities this year
  • Most commonly forgotten items: Phones, cameras, wallets and keys topped the list this year
  • Bizarre food: Foodies are some of the biggest culprits, forgetting everything from a sack of potatoes and crab legs to a bottle of champagne, cooler full of fish and 22 Bundt cakes- and that’s just to name a few.
  • Sweet tooth: More than sixty riders forgot their gold grills, Invisalign retainers, and full or partial sets of dentures. Not to mention the handful of folks who left behind single teeth. 
  • Pandemic pets: With pet adoptions on the rise over the past year, we’ve seen more people losing items  including Louis Vuitton dog leashes, puppy passports and even a pet fish
  • Forget me not: Apple products were left behind nearly nine times more frequently than Samsung products, and Gucci goods were left behind five times more often than both Chanel and YSL. But the brand least frequently forgotten? Clorox.
  • Cash cab: Riders left behind more than $60,000 in cash – with seventeen riders forgetting wads worth more than $1,000. 

You can find the full report HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

MYSTERY WIRE - Unknown craft shown in recent videos

Wet Weather & The Roads

CW39 6am 5-18-2021 Jane and Sharron

STAR HARVEY WITH SCOT PILIE

STAR HARVEY NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05192021

NO WAIT WEATHER Headlines - Adam Krueger

Flood levels around Houston, Harris County - Adam Krueger

Excessive rainfall outlook - Star Harvey

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7AM 05182021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05182021

Sign up for your newsletter - CW39 Houston

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Softball-sized hail falls in Snyder, Texas

John Shrable, Meteorologist, San Francisco

Star Harvey with John Shrable

Star Harvey with Celina Quintana

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss