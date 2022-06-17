HOUSTON (CW39) Members of the Texas Southern University community are honoring Juneteenth at a variety of events – both on- and off-campus, as well as virtually, over the next two weeks.

Texas Southern University has a unique connection to Juneteenth, which celebrates the day that slaves in Galveston, TX, were notified of their freedom. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and announced the end of slavery. However, this news came almost two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. TSU alumnus and former state representative, the late Al Edwards (’66), initiated legislation to establish Juneteenth as a holiday in Texas. As a freshman state representative, Edwards, commonly known as “Mr. Juneteenth,” introduced the holiday in under House Bill 1016, which was signed into law in 1980.

Juneteenth is a celebration to commemorate the horrific period in our nation’s history and acknowledge the perseverance of our ancestors. Texas Southern University is committed to facilitating discourse and leading critical conversations, in the Houston region and around the state of Texas, to study and learn from our past as we charter innovative pathways for our future and continue to transform lives. TSU President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young

“The Sound of Freedom: A Juneteenth Celebration”; Saturday, June 25, 2022, 3 p.m.

Dr. Jason Oby, Chairman of the Texas Southern University Department of Music, has curated an exciting program for the Houston Ebony Opera Guild’s next concert. Serving as the finale for our region’s 2022 observance of Juneteenth. The program features art songs and arrangements of African American spirituals by contemporary and pioneering composers renowned for their work in those genres. Dr. Gwendolyn Alfred, soprano and coordinator of the voice faculty will also be prominently featured on the program. This concert will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the historic Antioch Baptist Church – Downtown, 500 Clay Street, Houston, Texas 77002. Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted. For additional information, call Dr. Oby at 713-313-7263 or the Guild’s office at 713-335-3800.