The University of Texas at Austin, University of Texas at El Paso and UT System partner with the Space Force

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Two of the schools in the University of Texas system has signed agreements with the U.S. Space force. The University of Texas at El Paso and The University of Texas at Austin will provide advanced research and workforce development for the Space Force. The University of Texas System also signed an umbrella memorandum of understanding with the Space Force.

“At the heart of the Space Force s University Partnership Program is the need to advance our science and technology to build the next generation of space capabilities coupled with the need to develop the workforce of the future," Space Force Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson said. "With a long history of leading aerospace research across the Paso del Norte region and beyond, we re confident we can find such talent here at UTEP, at UT Austin and across the UT System.”

The University Partnership Program (UPP) is one way the Space Force is building that future workforce. UTEP and UT Austin are two of 11 universities selected to join the Space Force University Partnership Program in fiscal year 2021. The institutions were selected based on four criteria: the quality of STEM degree offerings and space-related research laboratories and initiatives; a robust ROTC program; a diverse student population; and degrees and programming designed to support military veterans and their families in pursuing higher education.