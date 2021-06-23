The way Social Media Impacts your Love Life

In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) – A new report from centurylinkquote.com found half of people said social media time makes them feel closer to their partner.

The company surveyed over 1,000 adults in relationships to see how social media affects their love lives. It found 75% of respondents said social media sparks interesting conversations with their partner.

The survey also discovered 54% people said social media helps them stay in contact with a long-distance lover.

Rebecca Williams, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Inland Empire Couples Counseling explained, “Social media often plays a role in couples getting together or getting to know each other during the dating period. Sometimes it is the source of laughter, conversation topics, or couples connecting around things they both care about.”


