There’s a castle for sale in Indiana

CW39

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — Ever wanted to own a castle? Here’s your chance.

A 2,736 square foot castle complete with a 10-car garage and an enclosed courtyard is on the market in southern Indiana. The castle, which sits on nearly 8 acres in Charlestown, just north of Louisville, is listed for $400,000.

The property is offered by agent Denise Taylor with Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services.

Take a look:

  • (Rob Densmore)
  • (Rob Densmore)
  • (Rob Densmore)
  • (Rob Densmore)
  • (Rob Densmore)
  • (Rob Densmore)
  • (Rob Densmore)
  • (Rob Densmore)
  • (Rob Densmore)
  • (Rob Densmore)
  • (Rob Densmore)
  • (Rob Densmore)
  • (Rob Densmore)

“You aren’t going to believe your eyes when you see this Castle!” the listing reads. “When you first walk across the bridge you will have an option to go downstairs or head to the main living quarters. When walking in you will enter into a large living rm, as you walk thru the living rm you will pass thru the den and head into the formal dinning rm built for a king with 2 massive chandeliers.”

Taylor says all of the handmade doors were constructed by the owner’s husband out of trees taken down in 1946 to make a water reserve for a nearby ammunition plant. The castle was built in 1997.

And what kind of castle would it be without some intrigue built into the home?

Taylor advises visitors to “pay close attention” to a large room on the lower level that has two hidden entrances “that lead to the bar area and the garage.”

“If you choose the right door you find a set of stairs that leads to the 10 car garage.”

For more information on the listing, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Part 2: Descent/ Landing

Morning Business update - gas prices, busy summer camp, Prime Day

Aviation and Weather - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical Storm Claudette

Northport, AL families displaced due to flood damage

Texas heat advisories, Excessive heat warnings - Carrigan Chauvin

Bugs and Bacteria - Common gnats cause eye sores

Space Travel - ISS gets power boost, NASA USPS sun stamps

Tropical Storm Claudette - Adam Krueger

Forecast rain chance, 7-Day - Adam Krueger

Houston water and sewage rates could increase - Sharron Melton

Weather hour-by-hour - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

How to handle summer car problems

How a Tropical Cyclone compares to a figure skater - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

ronaldo2

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss