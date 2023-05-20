(NEXSTAR) — It may be graduation season for millions of Texas students, but for others, the high school journey is just beginning.

Texas, meanwhile, is home to some of the country’s best high schools, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report. One Dallas school even ranks in the outlet’s top 10 for the entire country.

U.S. News also broke down its national list into state-wide rankings, to give a more detailed look at the best schools in any given state. In Texas, schools in larger cities dominated the list — but two smaller southern cities, Edinburg and Brownsville, edge close to the state’s top 10, earning spots at 11 and 12, respectively.

Many of the very top high schools share 99-100% graduation rates, one of several factors used to calculate the list. Among other factors are college readiness of students (30%), state test scores (20%), and underserved student performance (10%).

Here’s a look at the top 20 from U.S. News’ list. A full ranking of the outlet’s Best Texas High Schools is available at the official site of U.S. News & World Report.

State rank School Location National rank 1. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) Dallas 8 2. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School Dallas 20 3. Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM) Dallas 22 4. Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) Austin 34 5. Carnegie Vanguard High School Houston 40 6. Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet Dallas 48 7. DeBakey High School for Health Professions Houston 50 8. BASIS San Antonio-Shavano Campus San Antonio 77 9. Young Women’s Leadership Academy San Antonio 78 10. Health Careers High School San Antonio 102 11. IDEA Quest College Preparatory Edinburg 103 12. IDEA Frontier College Preparatory Brownsville 106 13. IDEA McAllen College Preparatory McAllen 114 14. Trinidad Garza Early College at Mt. View Dallas 118 15. Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy Grand Prairie 120 16. Chaparral Star Academy Austin 122 17. Early College High School Laredo 124 18. Talkington School for Young Women Leaders Lubbock 126 19. Westlake Academy Westlake 127 20. Richards School for Young Women Leaders Austin 128

Dallas’ The School for the Talented and Gifted makes U.S. News’ national list at number 8 and is also ranked eighth on the outlet’s list of Best STEM High Schools.

Last September, Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data, ranked its own Top Texas Highs Schools for 2023. Among those listed above, TAG was also ranked first.

Nexstar’s Jeremy Tanner contributed to this report.