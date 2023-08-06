(NEXSTAR) – More than 700,000 vehicles are stolen in any given year, but not all cars are equal targets.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) analyzed federal crime data to determine which cars and trucks were most frequently reported stolen in 2022. In Texas, pickup trucks are the most common targets, the data shows.

The most frequently stolen vehicle was a full-size Chevrolet pickup truck, followed by full-size Ford pickups, according to the NICB analysis.

It’s no surprise thieves target Chevy and Ford pickups – they are abundant. The Ford F-Series and the Chevy Silverado were the two top-selling vehicles in the country last year, according to Car and Driver.

Further down the list are a few sedans that are frequently stolen in Texas. The most frequently stolen of the mid-sized cars is the 2021 Dodge Charger, which was reported stolen more than 1,500 times in Texas last year, the NICB said.

The most frequently stolen vehicles in 2022 in Texas, according to the NICB, were:

Chevrolet pickup (2018) Ford pickup (2019) GMC pickup (2018) Dodge pickup (2004) Chevrolet Tahoe (2002) Ram pickup (2021) Dodge Charger (2021) Toyota Camry (2018) Nissan Altima (2015) Honda Accord (2008)

In 2022, reports of vehicle thefts nationwide rose 7% over the previous year, the NICB said.

“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year,” said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe.

The FBI reported an estimated $6.4 billion was lost to vehicle theft in 2019, the last year of available data.

“There are some commonsense steps to keep cars from being stolen. First, remove valuables from the vehicle or lock them out of sight. Next, lock the doors, roll the windows all the way up, and don’t leave your keys or key fob in the car,” Glawe said.