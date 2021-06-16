These cities are home to the worst drivers, insurance group finds

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

California is home to some of the nation’s worst drivers, according to a recent study. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — As hard as it may be to believe, the people you share the freeway with are not the worst drivers in the country. That distinction goes to the drivers in Omaha, Nebraska, according to findings from the insurance aggregation site Quote Wizzard.

Using two million insurance quote claims from America’s 70 largest cities, the company has come up with a list of best and worst drivers, based on four metrics.

The factors examined are DUI rate, where Omaha ranked worst, as well as accidents, speeding tickets and other citations.

Four California cities ranked in the top 10 for bad driving, largely thanks to high accident rates.

The nation’s best city drivers can be found in Birmingham, Alabama as well as St. Louis, Missouri and Little Rock, Arkansas, according to Quote Wizzard. All three scored among the top 20 across all metrics.

You can read the full report to see where see where your city ranks for bad driving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CW39 Sharron Talking about NASA Space Walk 06/16/2021

CHAOS between reporters at Biden-Putin summit

mother traffic

Houston Weather - 106° HEATWAVE persists - Adam Krueger

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Last chance to WIN THIS GRILL!!

Houston Sports Show Saturday nights at 10PM on CW39

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 7-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

Gulf Low could mean rain Saturday - Adam Krueger

Record heat as heat advisories persist nationwide - Adam Krueger

Hobby Airport highs - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Halau, kumu hula prepare for Merrie Monarch Festival with modifications

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06152021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06142021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06102021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06112021 6AM

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss