DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a period of your life you either look forward to or you dread: retirement. If you are looking to retire soon, but you don’t know where to retire, Texas has tons of options.

According to a new report from GOBankingRates.com, eight cities in Texas rank as some of the best cities to retire on just $3,000 per month.

“In addition to looking at the cost of living for each city, GOBankingRates used only cities that scored well for livability and had at least 10% of the population over the age of 65,” as their report states.

Here are the Texas cities that made the ranking:

Fort Worth – 28th

Houston – 27th

Arlington – 14th

San Antonio – 13th

Corpus Christi – 9th

Laredo – 5th

El Paso – 3rd

Lubbock – 2nd

For the full report, visit GOBankingRates.com.