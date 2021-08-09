These were the slowest-selling cars in each state last month

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower new car and used car supply. Despite reduced inventory and high demand for new and used cars, opportunities to find a deal remain.

Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in June 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that the average new car took 41.7 days to sell and the average used car took 34.5 days to sell. These slow-moving cars present savings opportunities for car shoppers as dealers want to move these cars off the lot.

Here are the slowest-selling new and used cars in each state:

Slowest-Selling New Cars by State

What were June’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Slowest-Selling New Car in Each State In June State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Buick Envision 237.6 Alaska – – Arizona Jeep Renegade 180.9 Arkansas Buick Encore GX 149.9 California Alfa Romeo Giulia 166.4 Colorado Acura TLX 176.6 Connecticut Ford Escape 124.6 Delaware Ford Ecosport 190.3 Florida Chevrolet Bolt EV 167.3 Georgia Dodge Journey 199.5 Hawaii Nissan Frontier 193.7 Idaho Ford Edge 123.9 Illinois Chevrolet Trax 209.4 Indiana Dodge Journey 181.7 Iowa Ford Explorer 96.9 Kansas Ford Ecosport 249.5 Kentucky Buick Encore GX 101.6 Louisiana Mazda CX-30 102 Maine Ford Escape 87.2 Maryland Chevrolet Trax 245.6 Massachusetts Ford Ecosport 169.7 Michigan Cadillac XT4 153.5 Minnesota Jeep Cherokee 116.3 Mississippi Buick Encore GX 122 Missouri Honda Insight 113 Montana Ford Escape 143.6 Nebraska Honda Accord 141.7 Nevada Alfa Romeo Giulia 201.3 New Hampshire Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 103.4 New Jersey Mitsubishi Mirage G4 156.2 New Mexico Toyota Prius 137.8 New York Mitsubishi Mirage 201.3 North Carolina Mitsubishi Mirage G4 160.8 North Dakota Honda HR-V 77.7 Ohio Nissan Versa 184.3 Oklahoma Nissan Versa 155.8 Oregon Ford Explorer 86.7 Pennsylvania Nissan Versa 193.3 Rhode Island Jeep Compass 103.9 South Carolina Ford Ecosport 176.6 South Dakota Hyundai Elantra 59.5 Tennessee Jeep Compass 137.8 Texas Ford Explorer Hybrid 178.1 Utah Mercedes-Benz GLB 140.2 Vermont Subaru Impreza 66.7 Virginia Chevrolet Trax 146 Washington Toyota Prius 185.5 West Virginia Nissan Versa 131.8 Wisconsin Mazda Mazda6 137.9 Wyoming – –

The slowest-selling new car in most states is a tie between the Ford Ecosport and the Nissan Versa, both the slowest-selling vehicle in four states.

SUVs are the slowest-selling vehicle type in 29 states.

The slowest-selling car across all states is the Ford Ecosport in Kansas, which takes 249.5 days to sell.

Slowest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the slowest-selling used cars by state:

Slowest-Selling Used Car in Each State in June State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Buick Envision 109.3 Alaska Jeep Grand Cherokee 63.9 Arkansas Jaguar XF 66.7 Arizona Mercedes-Benz GLE 68.9 California Ford Ecosport 64.8 Colorado MINI Hardtop 4 Door 84.5 Connecticut Alfa Romeo Stelvio 126.5 Delaware Porsche Cayenne 93.3 Florida Alfa Romeo Giulia 189.9 Georgia Lincoln Nautilus 89.5 Hawaii Hyundai Sonata 155.1 Iowa Buick Enclave 82.4 Idaho Alfa Romeo Giulia 87.9 Illinois Alfa Romeo Stelvio 83.1 Indiana Buick Encore 66 Kansas Mercedes-Benz C-Class 98.5 Kentucky Mercedes-Benz GLE 73.3 Louisiana Chevrolet Trax 120.2 Massachusetts Ford Edge 103.7 Maryland MINI Hardtop 4 Door 84.5 Maine Land Rover Discovery Sport 70.2 Michigan BMW 3 Series 106.3 Minnesota Jeep Gladiator 73.9 Missouri Kia Sportage 77.3 Mississippi Subaru Legacy 78.8 Montana Nissan Rogue 81 North Carolina Nissan Sentra 69.9 North Dakota Alfa Romeo Stelvio 102.1 Nebraska Ford Edge 84.4 New Hampshire Mitsubishi Mirage 145.4 New Jersey Mitsubishi Outlander 60.2 New Mexico Toyota Camry Hybrid 91.4 Nevada Alfa Romeo Giulia 96.8 New York Buick Enclave 84.2 Ohio Lincoln Aviator 95.3 Oklahoma Genesis G80 98.1 Oregon Mazda Mazda6 75.1 Pennsylvania Mazda Mazda3 Hatchback 102.3 Rhode Island Toyota Highlander 70.7 South Carolina Jeep Gladiator 137.1 South Dakota Ford Edge 110.1 Tennessee Lincoln Nautilus 65.2 Texas Lincoln Nautilus 49.3 Utah Chrysler 300 79.2 Virginia Hyundai Elantra 139.7 Vermont Jaguar XF 78.2 Washington Infiniti QX80 69 Wisconsin GMC Terrain 97.7 West Virginia Lincoln Nautilus 83.6 Wyoming Ford F-150 71.1

The Lincoln Nautilus is the slowest-selling used car in the most states at four.

SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the slowest-selling used car type in 28 states.

The slowest-selling used car across all states is the Alfa Romeo Guilia in Florida at 189.9 days.

What does this mean for car shoppers? Many of the slowest-selling vehicles are lower-priced models such as compact cars and small SUVs as well as domestic luxury SUVs. Prolonged time on dealer lots indicates that supply is higher than demand, which could be because the pricing is too high or the car isn’t as popular as its competition. Knowing how long vehicles remain on dealer lots can present negotiation opportunities for consumers as dealers likely want to sell these vehicles. Each iSeeCars vehicle listing includes a car’s days on market and if the price has already been reduced, to provide shoppers with the information needed to make the smartest purchase decision.

More from iSeeCars.com:

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $303 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, June’s Slowest-Selling New and Used Car in Each State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.