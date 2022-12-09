- Galveston Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m.
- The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade. CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin will be in attendance.
- Midtown Houston’s Mistletoe Market
- Bagby Park will host the two-day Mistletoe Market, a New York style open-air holiday shoppe showcasing 20-plus vendors, artisans, and performers. Get your holiday shopping done and dusted, score festive eats and treats, snap pics in front of themed backdrops, and jam out to holiday music from 5 to 10 pm on Friday and 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday.
Cost: Free to attend.
- H-Town Sneaker Summit, Sunday, December 11th, 2:30 P.M.
- Experience a true community sneaker event like no other! Buy, Sell, Trade, Browse and Discuss rare and collectible footwear, apparel and accessories! Special Guests! Contests! Prizes! And More! Kick back and refuel with your friends in the Monster Energy Lounge!