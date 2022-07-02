DALLAS (KDAF) — High school baseball season has come to an end across the country and Perfect Game USA wants you to know who the best baseball teams from each state are, “The High School season is officially in the books Wrap up June by checking out our top teams from each state!!”

For the Lone Star State, it was Stinton High School out of Stinton, Texas with a record of 36-1. Perfect Game USA says, “This is always an extremely difficult decision as Texas has so many talented teams across the different classifications, but Sinton made their year hard to ignore as they went 36-1 and won the 4A State Title in dominant fashion. They had tons of upperclass talent on this roster and it’ll go down as one of the best seasons in Texas’ 4A history.”

To check out the full list from Perfect Game, click here.