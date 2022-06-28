DALLAS (KDAF) — We are taking you to a magical venue for all of those special events. It’s home to seven beautiful llamas on the picturesque grounds of a replica Irish castle, perfect for weddings, birthdays or just to meet the royal llamas.
It’s called ShangriLlama, where you can meet the following llamas:
- Prince Barack O’Llama
- King Dalai Llama
- Duke Como T. Llama
- Viscount Pajama Llama
- Earl Bahama Llama
- Boron Drama Llama
- Sir Lance-O-Llama
During the cooler months, you can walk a llama at the castle’s Llama Walks. However, because Texas has turned the heat up, during the summer months, you can join the llamas inside an air-conditioned barn.
To book your llama lesson and to learn more about ShangriLlama, visit their website by clicking here.