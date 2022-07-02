DALLAS (KDAF) — Live Oak Lake is a collection of seven stunning Scandinavian-inspired cabins nestled around a small lake in the heart of Texas, just north of Waco.

Isaac and his wife Helen designed and built this retreat in just nine months from start to finish! It was the combination of years of dreaming and a variety of experiences as an artist, an entrepreneur since being a child, and working in the construction industry that equipped me to take this on.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo recently visited Live Oak Lake and chatted with the creator and owner of Live Oak Lake, Isaac French.

To book your trip, visit liveoaklake.com.