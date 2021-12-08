This week: Record heat expected to dominate SE Texas

CW39

Normal highs during this time of the year range in the upper 60s for Houston.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fall-like weather makes a reappearance in southeast Texas on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s. Meaning record high temperatures will be possible. Normal highs during this time of the year range in the upper 60s for Houston.

KIAH
KIAH

A cold front will arrive late Friday into Saturday morning, bringing some showers, potentially a few thunderstorms, but also cooler weather for the weekend. A warmup is back for next week, though, so fans of cooler weather shouldn`t be preparing for a long celebration.

KIAH

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss