HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fall-like weather makes a reappearance in southeast Texas on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s. Meaning record high temperatures will be possible. Normal highs during this time of the year range in the upper 60s for Houston.

A cold front will arrive late Friday into Saturday morning, bringing some showers, potentially a few thunderstorms, but also cooler weather for the weekend. A warmup is back for next week, though, so fans of cooler weather shouldn`t be preparing for a long celebration.

