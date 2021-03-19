THIS WEEKEND: 5th annual Houston Latino Film Festival

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Latino Film Festival has partnered with Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema at East River to host safe and socially distanced drive-in film screenings from their fifth annual event on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20.

The festival will kick off with live music and complimentary drinks for those over 21 from Saint Arnold Brewery, while supplies last. During the screenings, food and beverages will also be available for contactless purchase from popular local food trucks. Portable restrooms will be available for use, and guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing protocols.

Tickets for the screenings are now available at www.moonstruckdrivein.com. Starting at $30, admission fee includes a car permit and tickets for up to the total number of legal seat belts per vehicle.

Siudy Entre Mundos (March 19th)

Summer White (March 19th)

The Condor and the Eagle (March 20th)

La Llorona (March 20th)

Parking spots are first-come, first-served, so guests are encouraged to arrive early to reserve their viewing location.

Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema at East River’s is located at 100 Bringhurst Street. The films are projected on a 40-foot by 80-foot structure made of shipping containers.