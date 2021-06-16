THIS WEEKEND: Celebrate Juneteenth 2021 in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — This Saturday, Houstonians can celebrate Juneteenth. The annual holiday commemorates the end of slavery in U.S.. Newly voted, a federal holiday.

There are several events happening across the city this year. Check out this list of family-friendly events you can attend on June 19.

Primary Paint Party Hosting Black Art Exhibit

The event will exclusively highlight the work of living Black Artists and their view of Black people and Black Culture. All art is for sale to collectors.

Bar 5015 Hosting a City-Wide Bike ride

Bikers will depart from Bar 5015 at 9:00 a.m., and stop at several local black-owned companies along the ride.

BLCK Market hosting Juneteenth Celebration

The event is happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Buffalo Soldiers Museum in Third Ward. Kids 12 and under are free. To purchase tickets, click the link.

Juneteenth Parade in Galveston

The parade starts at 1 p.m. and begins at 26th and Ball and travel west on Ball to 41st Street, ending at Wright Cuney Park where a picnic will follow the parade.

Juneteenth “Absolute Equality” Mural Dedication

The Juneteenth Legacy Project will dedicate its public art installation, “Absolute Equality,” at 22nd & Strand in Galveston. The public ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m., though the event area will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. 

