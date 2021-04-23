THIS WEEKEND: Katy ISD National Prescription Take back event

HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend people can get rid of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications safely at Katy ISD’s 20th Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Event. The Katy ISD Police Department is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the free event happening this Saturday, April 24th, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mark L. Hopkins Law Enforcement Center located at 20370 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449. They’re also accepting liquid medications, but they must be in prescribed container. Needles or sharp objects will not be accepted at the event. Covid-19 safety protocols will also be in place, with a contactless drive-thru disposal process.

The DEA says, pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs, when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision. So far, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative has collected nearly 13.6 million pounds of unused prescription medications. Last year at the Katy ISD Police Department, officers collected over 900 pounds of unused and expired medications.