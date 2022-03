HOUSTON (KIAH) — DON’T FORGET that daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 13th. That means the clocks go ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. We lose an hour of sleep, and sunrise and sunsets will be one hour later. On Monday, March 14th, sunrise will be at 7:32 a.m., and sunset will be at 7:29 p.m.

