HOUSTON (CW39) Jewish community leaders in San Antonio put synagogues and other facilities on high alert Saturday, after being informed by the FBI Of a potential threat.

However, hours later, the Jewish federation of San Antonio says the FBI informed them there was no longer any “Known imminent threat” for the local Jewish community.

Earlier Saturday, all formal religious gatherings in the San Antonio area were canceled due to security concerns.

In a statement, the FBI Says it has been investigating “A potential threat targeting an unidentified synagogue in Texas.” In January, a man held four hostages for more than 10 hours at a north Texas synagogue. The standoff ended with all the hostages safe.