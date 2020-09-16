Three Business Women Selected to Run TX Governor’s Commission for Women

HOUSTON (CW39) – From an Outreach Director, to an Owner of 3 Full Service Car Washes, to the President of a Café. Three self made women are now in charge of making Texas the “Go To State” for Women Owned Businesses.

Cynthia Conroy, Sasha Crane, and Ashlee Kleinert were all appointed to the Governor’s Commission for Women by Governor Greg Abbott. The Governor has tasked them with developing a strategy and implementation plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses, and to address the issue of human trafficking. Housed within the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Commission for Women specializes in outreach, education, research, and referral services.

The first appointee is Cynthia Conroy from El Paso. She’s the Director of Community Outreach, Community Reinvestment Act Officer, and the Aide to the Chairman of WestStar. Prior to joining WestStar, she worked at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center- El Paso. She has over 12 years of academic administration and grant management experience with the University of Texas at El Paso. She also serves on the board of directors of the United Way of El Paso County, the El Paso Community College Foundation, and is past board chair of Girls Scouts of the Desert Southwest, past president of El Paso Executive Forum and has served on the board of Leadership Women, formerly the Foundation for Women’s Resources. Conroy received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Political Science from The University of Texas at El Paso.

Next is Sasha Crane of McAllen. She’s the owner of three full service carwashes, chairwoman of Jon D. William Cotillion, and owner of Un Rincon Cerca Del Cielo Properties. She is a sustaining member of the Junior League of McAllen, former board member of Hidalgo County Cotillion for McAllen High School, and a founding board member of the McAllen Marathon – Scott Crane Memorial Run. Additionally, she is a former member of Quinta Mazatlan Advisory Board. Crane received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and attended the University of North Dakota for the Indians Into Medicine Program.

Also on the Commission is Ashlee Kleinert of Dallas. She’s the owner and president of Ruthie’s Rolling Café. She is a member of Dallas Assembly, Methodist Health System – Eagle Society, Momentum Society, SMU Tower Center Forum, and the Friends of Klyde Warren Park. Additionally, she is the co-chair of the Kleinert Foundation, vice president of Shelter Ministries of Dallas Board of Directors, and a member of the Rebecca Bender Initiative Board of Directors, SMU Maguire Center for Ethics Advisory Board, and the Methodist Health Systems Foundation. Kleinert received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Elementary Education from Southern Methodist University.

All three of their terms expire on December 31, 2021.

