October 21 – HISD school closures

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s the “year of flexibility” for the largest school district in Texas. The Houston Independent School District is now announcing a daily closure list due to presumes and confirmed pandemic outbreaks. CW39 Houston will update this daily with your list of school closures.
Thursday morning October 21st, HISD announced school closures due where presumed and confirmed cases of COVID-19 for reported.
HISD SCHOOL CLOSURE – CONFIRMED COVID 19 CASES
As of Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 the schools listed below have temporarily closed and transitioned to virtual learning as a precautionary measure due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the campuses. As outlined in the HISD Communicable Disease Plan, the campuses will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure. Parents will be notified when the schools have been cleared to reopen. For more information about COVID cases in HISD, visit the COVID-19 Dashboard at HoustonISD.org/COVID19Dashboard.
Foerster ES
Houston Academy for International Studies HS
Lewis ES
Roberts ES
HISD SCHOOL CLOSURE – PRESUMED COVID 19 CASES
As of Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, the school campuses listed below have temporarily closed and transitioned to virtual learning as a precautionary measure due to presumed cases of COVID-19 on the campuses. As outlined in the HISD Communicable Disease Plan, the campuses will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure. Parents will be notified when the schools have been cleared to reopen. For more information about COVID cases in HISD, visit the COVID-19 Dashboard at HoustonISD.org/COVID19Dashboard.
Bellaire HS –This campus has a presumed case, not a confirmed case as previously stated.
Daily ES
Hines-Caldwell ES
Houston Academy for International Studies HS
Lanier MS
Lawson MS
Pershing MS
Pilgrim Academy
Piney Point ES
Valley West ES
Waltrip HS
Westbury HS
Whittier ES
