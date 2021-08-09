Three Houston residents killed in South Padre Island shooting

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have one man in custody after they say he shot and killed three people on South Padre Island Saturday night.

According to a release, South Padre Island police officers responded to 1000 Padre Island Blvd at 10 p.m. on Friday in reference to a family disturbance.

When police arrived they found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released but all three were women, aged 46, 47, and 65, and were from the Houston area.

Police identified a 23-year-old man as the suspect in the shooting. He initially fled the scene but later notified law enforcement of his location in an attempt to turn himself in.

The man was arrested in Port Isabel and is currently detained in South Padre Island. His identity has not been made available at this time.

This case is under investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.