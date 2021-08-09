Three Little League teams in Southwest Region Tournament to not play after positive COVID tests

Little League International Press Release:

﻿Little League® International has been informed of at least one positive COVID-19 test within multiple teams participating in the Little League Baseball Southwest Region Tournament. The teams impacted are the Mississippi State Champion, Oklahoma State Champion, and Texas-East State Champion.

In consultation with its medical advisors, Little League International has notified the teams that they will no longer be able to participate in the tournament. The team members and their families have been informed of all appropriate health measures to help ensure all individuals are cared for, and that appropriate isolation and quarantine efforts are being followed.

First and foremost, Little League International wishes all those impacted a full and healthy recovery. Game 5 of the Southwest Region Tournament, originally scheduled between New Mexico and Mississippi for Friday, August 6 at 4 p.m. (central) has been declared a forfeit, with New Mexico advancing.

More information on the impact to the tournament schedule will be available at LittleLeague.org/WorldSeries.

