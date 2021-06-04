Three People Stabbed At West Virginia Jail

(WTRF)- Three people have been stabbed at the Northern Regional Jail.

Moundsville Police received a call around 8:15 PM of an incident at the North Regional Jail.

The Director of Communications and Public Relations for West Virginia, Lawrence Messina, says that a fight among inmates resulted in injuries to three inmates.

Messina says the fight involved makeshift weapons.

Currently, none of the inmates required outside medical attention and no staff members were injured during the fight.

The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the incident.

Police say they have the incident, now under control.

Several members of law enforcement are still active outside the jail.

