HOUSTON (CW39) – Expect some added traffic around TDECU Stadium today as of U of H Coogs have a home game against West Virginia for the first time. Generally, we gear up for college football on Saturday, but this week fans ‘BLACK OUT’ TDECU Stadium for a Thursday night game.

Temperatures fall into the middle 70s by kickoff at 6:00 p.m. with a calm breeze out of the SE. No chance for rain – and a few passing clouds.

Extra traffic is to be expected surrounding TDECU today. Road closure will begin this morning and roll into the night. For the morning drive Hollman and Cullen are closed. Scott and Wheeler are to expect congestion on the roads.