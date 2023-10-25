HOUSTON (KIAH) — The 45th President of the Unite States, Donald J. Trump, will be coming to Houston next week. He will deliver remarks in Houston on Thursday, November 2nd at 4 p.m..

You can get tickets to the event being held at Trendsetter Engineering, Inc. located at 10430 Rodgers Road. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event that begins at 3 p.m.. Former President Trump will take the stage to address the crowd at 4 p.m..

Trump remains immensely popular across Texas, especially in the Houston metro region. His upcoming speech is sure to draw substantial crowds wanting to hear the former president’s take on critical issues facing the country.

Warning signs are flashing in recent polls for President Biden, with several showing him locked in a tight race with former President Trump and some even showing him trailing his presumed rival, underscoring the extent to which the presidential election will likely come down to the wire. The Hill

Seats will be in high demand for the rare opportunity to see Donald Trump live in Houston. Arrive early to avoid long waits and don’t miss out on reserving your spot. For those unable to attend, check major news outlets for potential coverage of Trump’s remarks and any announcements coming out of the special event.

General Admission Tickets are available. REGISTER HERE