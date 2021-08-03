Tijuana closes out July with 190 murders for the month

Tijuana experienced 180 murders for the past month of July.
(Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — During the month of July alone, 190 people were murdered in the city of Tijuana, according to the Baja California State Attorney General’s office.

Four men were killed Saturday night to close out the violence this past month.

And the city is on pace to claim the dubious honor as the most violent city in the world.

It already has in excess of 1,200 for 2021 and is on track to exceed well over 2000 homicides for the year.

Last week, the city was also named number one when it comes to murders against women

According to the Secretary of Public Safety, Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, murders against women in Tijuana have gone up by 7.1 percent in 2021.

