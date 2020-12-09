Till Dec. 20 – Internet Voucher Program for Houstonians

HOUSTON (CW39) — City Council recently approved a $624,960 program to provide internet vouchers to low-income Houstonians. Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Health Equity Response Task Force has partnered with Comcast to provide approximately 5,000 vouchers to qualifying applicants now until Dec. 20.

To qualify for the Internet Voucher Program, applicants must reside in the City of Houston and have a Comcast serviceable address. Applicants must also meet two additional sets of criteria. They must demonstrate that their total household income prior to Feb. 2020 was lower than 80 percent of the Area Median Income. They must be a member of one of the following groups: persons over age 65, persons with disabilities, households with children less than five years of age, or opportunity youth — defined as persons ages 16-24 who are not currently enrolled in school or participating in the workforce.

The vouchers will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information or to apply, click here or call one of the following contacts:

For persons over age 65, call the Harris County Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301.

For persons with disabilities, call the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities at 832-394-0814.

For households with children under 5 years old, call the Collaborative for Children at 713-600-1100.

For opportunity youth (ages 16-24), call Project Grad at 888-713-GRAD (4723).

The relief fund is part of the $400 million in CARES Act funding provided to the City of Houston.