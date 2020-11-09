Till Feb. 10: Harmony Public Schools Open Enrollment

Three young girls and a boy are outdoors during summer. They are laying in the grass and reading a book together.

HOUSTON (CW39) – Enrollment is now open for the state’s largest STEM-focused charter public schools network. Harmony Public Schools is now accepting open enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. New families can now enroll from Nov. 1, 2020 through Feb. 10, 2021 online or at their nearest Harmony campus. Harmony Public Schools have a special emphasis on Project-Based STEM Learning, College Prep, Career Readiness, and Character Education for PreK-12 students at 58 campuses statewide.

Here’s a list of districts in the Greater Houston area:

HOUSTON NORTH DISTRICT

Bryan-College Station

Cypress

North Houston

HOUSTON SOUTH DISTRICT

South Houston

HOUSTON WEST DISTRICT

Beaumont

South Houston

Katy

Sugar Land

To make sure the application process is fair, any Harmony campus that receives more applications than there are seats available will randomize applications and students will be selected via a blind lottery. Each Harmony School campus will set a date for the blind lottery within two weeks of the application deadline. Parents will know in the spring if their students are selected for enrollment or if they’ll be placed on a waiting list. Harmony Public Schools officials say student can look forward to math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers who help prepare them for success in college, careers and life. For information on Harmony Public Schools visit this link.