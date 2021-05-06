Time to go to CAMP FOR ALL!

Houston (CW39) — Going to camp can be the best time of a kids life, but if children have special needs or disabilities, camp may not be an option… unless they come to CAMP FOR ALL which really does make it available to all. To find out more CW39’s Shannon LaNier met up with the president and director of the camp.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Before you send your kids to any camp, make sure they follow these safety precautions like CAMP FOR ALL.

CAMP FOR ALL

CAMP FOR ALL is usually for special needs kids, but now any family any family can participate. The President of the camp, Pat Sorrells explains.

On their website CAMP FOR ALL is described as, THE PERFECT SETTING FOR ENJOYMENT, RECREATION AND HEALING!

Located in Burton, Texas in a tranquil setting, encompassed by lush landscape and rolling hills, the 206-acre camp site features more than 100,000 square feet of facilities, two lakes, nature trails, wooded areas and cleared areas for a wide range of activities. The smoke-free facility is fully accessible and designed to foster campers’ independence. Camp For All is the national leader in creating and providing proven life-changing experiences through passionate and professional staff, cutting edge facilities and innovative programming.

THE BARRIER-FREE DIFFERENCE Camp For All was designed with no barriers for children and adults with special needs to experience the thrill of camping and nature, just like their able-bodied peers. All of the programming is “universal,” meaning that the activities can be accomplished regardless of the campers’ challenges, be it mobility, emotional or learning issues. Camp For All provides an environment that is free of the barriers in the everyday world, such as 8-foot wide sidewalks to maximize mobility in wheelchairs, sloping entrance into the pool with a special lift, ramps and myriad special saddles to aid horseback riders, low beds with wide space in cabins and large accessible showers and toilet areas. This culture of inclusion is underscored throughout the camp site and is truly built to “level the playing field” for all. Camp For All is the only recreational facility that accommodates the special needs community in this way.