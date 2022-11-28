On Sunday, November 27th, the city of Houston was placed under a boil water advisory after a power outage at a water purification plant. Here’s the breakdown leading up to the notice:

10:30 a.m. – East Water Purification Plants 1 & 2 lost power.

10:50 a.m. – East Water Purification Plant 3 lost power.

11:00 a.m. – Sixteen censors dipped below emergency regulatory levels (20 PSI).

12:15 p.m. – Power is restored to plants 1 & 2.

12:30 p.m. – Power is restored to plant 3.

3:30 p.m. – Full water pressured restored to all three plants.

6:44 p.m. – After conversations with city officials and TCEQ, a boil water notice is issued for Houston residents out of an “abundance of caution”.

During a press conference on Monday morning, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the first official water test results are due on Tuesday at 3:00 a.m. City officials will notify residents when the water is safe to consume without boiling.