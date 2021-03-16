Timing and severity of Wednesday’s storms

HOUSTON (CW39) A storm system is moving eastward across the U.S. this week. Locally, we expect to see a line of showers and storms take shape Wednesday morning. We walk you through the timing with the images below, showing that most of us will be impacted between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There may be a few heavy downpours, along with some lightning. However, the severe storm threat is low for Houston.

While we get back to sunshine late-day Wednesday, several states east of Texas are under the gun for a big severe storm outbreak Wednesday afternoon and night with likely large hail, damaging winds and even multiple tornadoes.