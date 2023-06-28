HOUSTON (KIAH)-With the summer heat getting even hotter across

Texas, Reliant is providing tips to customers on how to stay cool and reduce energy usage.

Here are some tips:

Raise your thermostat 2-3 degrees from 2-7 p.m.

Use your fan to feel 4-6 degrees cooler

Follow the 4-by-4 rule: If no one is going to be home for more than 4 hours, set your temperature 4 degrees higher until you get back

Use a timer on your pool pump to prevent it from continuously running

Don’t use the dishwasher until you have a full load

Use blinds or curtains to reduce solar heat gain

Use thermal drapes or blackout curtains to keep heat outside your home

Set ceiling fan blades to spin counterclockwise to circulate cool air.

Use LED lighting–it’s much more energy efficient than incandescent bulbs–take advantage of natural daytime light when possible instead of keeping lights on all day

To learn more about reducing your energy usage, visit here.