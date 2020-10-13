Today Black Voters Matter’s ” Blackest Bus In America” Hits Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Today, the Black Voters Matter Fund’s (BVMF) “Blackest Bus in America” will be stopping in Texas as part of its “WE GOT THE POWER” campaign to reach Black voters in the weeks leading up to Election Day. The bus will make its first stop in Houston, where BVMF will hold a press conference and rally at 5:00 PM CT, featuring remarks by local and national leaders and a performance by Grammy-nominated gospel artist Brian Courtney Wilson. From there, the bus will make additional stops in Galveston and Dallas. Over the next several weeks, the BVMF bus tour will stop in at least 12 states across the South and the Midwest to canvass, distribute BVMF merchandise, and engage Black voters on the issues impacting their communities.

BVMF’s Texas outreach comes at a crucial time as Governor Greg Abbott looks to suppress Black votes by reducing the number of ballot drop-off locations, a move which has since been reversed by a federal court decision. The bus will stop in Harris County, Texas’ most populous county, which would have just one ballot drop-off location for its 4.7 million residents under Abbott’s proposal.

BVMF’s national bus tour is one of many initiatives that fall under WE GOT THE POWER, BVMF’s major voter outreach initiative, which also includes radio ads, digital PSAs, virtual events, voter outreach caravans and speaking engagements. To date, the campaign has reached more than 7 million voters.

The bus is expected to stop at the following locations:

Today, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 | Houston

12:00 pm: Fountain Life Center (14083 S. Main Street)

4:00 pm: NRG Center (1 NRG Park)

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | Galveston

Visit BVM website for more information.

Co-founders of BVM, Cliff Albright and LaTosha Brown, along with other local representatives will be available for interviews. Media are invited to attend.

Black Voters Matter, a 501c4, and Capacity Building Institute, a 501c3, are dedicated to expanding Black voter engagement and increasing progressive power through movement-building and engagement. Working with grassroots organizations, specifically in key states in the South, BVM seeks to increase voter registration and turnout, advocate for policies to expand voting rights/access, and help develop infrastructure where little or none exists to support a power-building movement that keeps Black voters and their issues at the forefront of our election process. For more information, please visit https://www.blackvotersmatterfund.org/.