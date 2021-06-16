TODAY: fuelUP hosting Blood Drive

HOUSTON (CW39) — Did you know that more than 1,000 blood donations are needed in Houston hospitals each and everyday?
fuelUP is hosting a Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 16 from 3 – 6:15 p.m. at its Alief location, 11831 Bellaire Blvd. Donors will receive free waters, t-shirts and an opportunity to win free gas gift cards.
