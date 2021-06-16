TODAY: fuelUP hosting Blood Drive

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — Did you know that more than 1,000 blood donations are needed in Houston hospitals each and everyday?

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

fuelUP is hosting a Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 16 from 3 – 6:15 p.m. at its Alief location, 11831 Bellaire Blvd. Donors will receive free waters, t-shirts and an opportunity to win free gas gift cards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CW39 Sharron Talking about NASA Space Walk 06/16/2021

CHAOS between reporters at Biden-Putin summit

mother traffic

Houston Weather - 106° HEATWAVE persists - Adam Krueger

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Last chance to WIN THIS GRILL!!

Houston Sports Show Saturday nights at 10PM on CW39

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 7-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

Gulf Low could mean rain Saturday - Adam Krueger

Record heat as heat advisories persist nationwide - Adam Krueger

Hobby Airport highs - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Halau, kumu hula prepare for Merrie Monarch Festival with modifications

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06152021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06142021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06102021 6AM

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 06112021 6AM

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss